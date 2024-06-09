The White Sox reinstated Drohan (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment Sunday.

Drohan was placed on the injured list March 28 after undergoing left shoulder nerve decompression surgery. After beginning his rehab assignment in Single-A, Drohan was moved up to Triple-A Charlotte on May 28, where he allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over four frames. The White Sox selected Drohan during the Rule 5 Draft in December, so he'll now go through the waiver process and could be offered back to the Red Sox.