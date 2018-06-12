Red Sox's Steven Wright: Continues scoreless streak in no-decision
Wright went 6.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Orioles, allowing four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Wright threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of 28 batters and induced nine groundball outs to stifle the home team. He scattered baserunners to great effect and only got into a spot of trouble when he loaded the bases prior to his removal in the seventh. Luckily the bullpen escaped the jam, but the offense waited until the 12th inning to get on the board. Wright now has an impressive 22.2-inning shutout streak to his name and will take a microscopic 1.21 ERA into this weekend's scheduled start against the Mariners.
