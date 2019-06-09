Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes 2019 debut at Triple-A
Wright (suspension) tossed 1.2 innings in relief in his first rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Pawtucket. He gave up one run on one hit -- a home run -- and struck out two in the 26-pitch outing.
The appearance was Wright's first in affiliate ball since Sept. 29 of last season. Wright, whose 80-game suspension concludes June 24, will use the next two weeks to build up his arm in the minors after the long layoff. Though the Red Sox have cycled though multiple No. 5 starters since Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was shut down in April, manager Alex Cora said Wright won't be a candidate to enter the rotation and is viewed strictly as a reliever, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.
