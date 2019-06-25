Red Sox's Steven Wright: Returns as expected
Wright was reinstated from his suspension as expected Tuesday.
Wright has been out all season after being hit with an 80-game ban for taking performance-enhancing drugs. In 9.2 innings of rehab work for Triple-A Pawtucket, he's allowed just two runs. He'll pitch out of the bullpen for the Red Sox.
