Houck (elbow) checked out fine after his start for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Houck was only expected to throw two innings Thursday, but he wound up throwing 45 pitches across three scoreless innings. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out six. The right-hander will continue to be monitored in the coming days, but he could continue to ramp up his workload going forward.