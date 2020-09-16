Houck (1-0) earned the win Tuesday at Miami after allowing two hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

The 24-year-old's major-league debut could hardly have gone much better, as he kept the Marlins off the board and didn't give up an extra-base hit. Houck is all but assured to receive another start after and impressive first outing, and he lines up to pitch Sunday against the Yankees.