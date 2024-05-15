Casas (rib) was upbeat Tuesday when discussing the progress he's made while on rehab, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

At the time of his injury, Casas was unsure how his body would respond, but he was enthused when discussing his recovery. "Everything is going well. I'm making a lot of progress," Casas said. "Starting a running progression here in the next couple of days. Should get to start throwing in two or three more days. I've already started lifting. Swinging is probably the last step, because that's a lot of rotation." Casas is currently on the 60-day injured list and isn't eligible to return until June 21. While he's been out, the Red Sox have filled first base with a rotation of players that includes Garrett Cooper, Dominic Smith and Romy Gonzalez.