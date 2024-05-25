Casas (ribs) took grounders at first base Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Casas began throwing during Boston's previous homestand and has also been running and lifting. The next step for Casas will be swinging a bat, which requires rotation and puts more stress on the ribs and torso. No target date has been set for that yet.
