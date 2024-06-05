Casas (ribs) still experiences pain when rotating and has not yet begun swinging a bat, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas has been taking grounders and hitting the weight room, but that he's not yet swinging a bat suggests he may not return June 21, the earliest he can be activated off the 60-day injured list. "Whenever he feels better about it and he doesn't feel pain, then [swinging] is the next step," manager Alex Cora said. "It's not about treatment or whatever. It just kind of had to heal on its own." While Casas has been sidelined, the Red Sox are getting by with Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper at first base.