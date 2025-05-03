Manager Alex Cora said Casas suffered a significant knee injury during Friday's game against the Twins, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Casas stepped on first base awkwardly while trying to beat out a throw in the second inning. He left the field on a stretcher and was transported to a hospital. The Red Sox will know more about the nature of his injury Saturday, but it doesn't seem like the 25-year-old will be back in the lineup anytime soon. Romy Gonzalez will likely take over as Boston's primary first baseman going forward.