Casas isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk during a loss in Game 1, Casas will take a seat on the bench to conclude Saturday's festivities while southpaw Doug Nikhazy toes the slab for Cleveland. Romy Gonzalez will fill in at first base and bat sixth.