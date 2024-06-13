Casas (ribs) has begun taking slight swings off a tee, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas experienced lingering pain in the rib area when rotating his torso, which delayed his progression. Once Casas' slight swings lead to normal swings in a live batting practice, the Red Sox should have a better gauge for his return. He had originally planned to be ready when eligible June 21, but that has been pushed back to early July.