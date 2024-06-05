Casas (ribs) said Wednesday in an interview on NESN that he should be cleared to swing a bat before the end of the week.

Casas noted earlier this week that he's still experiencing some discomfort in his ribs when he rotates, but the 24-year-old expects to progress enough in the coming days to try swinging a bat. It's too soon to say for sure when the first baseman might make it back since he still has some hoops to jump through, but Casas indicated in the interview that he's hoping to be activated from the 60-day injured list "right around July 1."