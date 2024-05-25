O'Neill is receiving treatment for the right knee injury that forced him from Saturday's game versus the Brewers and is considered day-to-day, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill revealed that the knee has actually been bothering him for a while, and the injury didn't happen on a particular play Saturday. He conceded that it's probably affected his swing, and his nine strikeouts over his last three contests would seem to back up that assessment. O'Neill may sit out at least Sunday's game, but there's no talk just yet of him needing an injured list stint.