O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 9-3 win over the Phillies on Thursday.

O'Neill singled in the first inning then broke the game open in the fourth, crushing a three-run homer off Aaron Nola that traveled 430 feet over the Green Monster. After returning at DH from a knee injury Wednesday, O'Neill got the start in right field and hit his first home run since May 19. O'Neill endured a terrible May, hitting .151 with two home runs and five RBI over 73 at-bats but has opened June going 7-for-16 with a homer and five RBI in just five contests. Health has always been a concern for O'Neill, as he has eclipsed 100 games played in a season just once, but he is now slashing .256/.356/.512 with 12 home runs in 2024.