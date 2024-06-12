O'Neill (knee) will serve as Boston's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill hadn't played in any of the Red Sox's last three games due to right knee inflammation and looked to be at risk of a return to the 10-day injured list, but the 28-year-old was apparently able to show improvement over the last few days to avoid being deactivated again. Masataka Yoshida should settle in as the Red Sox's primary DH after returning from the IL on Tuesday, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday to facilitate O'Neill's return to the lineup. It's unclear when the Red Sox might be comfortable with having O'Neill make starts out of the corner outfield.