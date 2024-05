O'Neill was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers due to right knee soreness, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It's unclear how much time O'Neill will have to miss as a result of his knee, but he may have been due for an off day anyway after striking out nine times in his last three games. Rob Refsnyder entered as O'Neill's replacement in the eighth inning and could be in line to start if the 28-year-old is forced to miss time.