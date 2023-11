The Red Sox selected Gonzalez to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 21-year-old right-hander worked to a 3.96 ERA and 168:70 K:BB over 111.1 innings (25 starts) this past season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. Gonzalez needs to rein in his command, but the raw swing-and-miss stuff is certainly enticing and he is now protected from being plucked away by another organization in next month's Rule 5 Draft.