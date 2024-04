Gonzalez has an 11.12 ERA and 2.88 WHIP over three appearances (two starts) at Double-A Portland.

Control has long been a challenge for Gonzalez, who is showing it to be more so at the start of the 2024 season. He walked eight batters over his first two starts -- he lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his second start -- and has nine overall in 5.2 innings. The right-hander had an encouraging third outing Sunday, when he walked only one over three scoreless innings as a piggyback starter.