Gonzalez was on hand at Fenway Park to accept the organization's Starting Pitcher of the Year Award prior to Tuesday night's game, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Organizational awards weren't on Gonzalez's mind at the end of April, a month that ended with an ERA of 15.58 over four starts. The right-hander worked to make adjustments and eventually earned a promotion to Double-A Portland, where he thrived. Overall, Gonzalez finished with a 3.96 ERA in 25 starts; after his promotion, he had a 2.42 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 48.1 innings (10 starts) for the Sea Dogs.