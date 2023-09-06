Gonzalez has a 2.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in eight starts since being promoted to Double-A Portland, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Gonzalez dominated in his most recent outing, throwing six scoreless innings while not allowing a hit until his final frame. Opponents are batting just .147 against the right-hander, who is averaging 11.6 K/9. One warning flag that jumps out are Gonzalez's walks; he's issued more walks (22) than hits (20) in 40.1 innings for the Sea Dogs. The organization will have him work on repeating his mechanics in between starts to correct that issue. The Red Sox are expected to add him to the 40-man roster during the offseason and have him pitch in the big league camp during 2024 spring training.