Gonzalez was promoted from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland this week, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

The electric righty had a 2.01 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 31.1 innings over his last six starts for the Drive, so the fact he has a 5.14 ERA on the season should be largely overlooked. Gonzalez generally logs elevated walk rates, and he will need to limit the free passes to have regular success against Double-A hitters.