Abreu went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Abreu, who scored on a sacrifice fly following his fourth-inning triple, is in a productive stretch. The outfielder is 10-for-25 with five extra-base hits, a stolen base, six RBI and four runs scored over the last even contests. He's thriving against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .926 OPS against them.