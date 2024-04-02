Diaz (1-1) struck out two over 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings to pick up the win over Philadelphia on Monday.

Diaz entered the eighth inning with one out and two inherited runners on then picked off the lead runner. He went one to retire all four batters faced before Spencer Steer won it with a grand slam in the 10th. It was a nice bounce-back performance by Diaz, the Reds' closer who blew a save his first time out. He only threw 14 pitches to get those five outs and presumably would be ready for a save opportunity Tuesday.