Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Angels on Saturday to earn his third save of the season.

Diaz made quick work of Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto, retiring the side on 13 pitches (11 strikes). Since taking the blown save and the loss in his 2024 debut, Diaz has allowed just one earned run on three hits while striking out nine in his last seven appearances, going 3-for-3 in save chances in that span. Now up to 50 saves for his career, Diaz is following in his brother Edwin's footsteps and establishing himself as one of the National League's most trusted closers.