Diaz gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Phillies.

After blowing his first save of the season March 30 against the Nationals, Diaz has quickly gotten on track and picked up a win and a save in his next two appearances while posting a 4:0 K:BB in 2.2 innings. The 27-year-old righty is entrenched as the Reds' closer after racking up 37 saves last year and delivering a 2.62 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 11.69 K/9 over 134 innings since making his big-league debut in 2022.