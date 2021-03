Garrett (forearm) struck out the side in Tuesday's spring training against the Padres, hitting 95 mph with his fastball and generating six whiffs against seven swings on his slider, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garrett is ahead of teammate Lucas Sims, who also pitched on Tuesday, both in terms of game action and in results so far. But the two relievers, barring any setbacks, will be the top two options at the back end of the Reds' bullpen.