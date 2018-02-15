Garrett (hip) is being limited during fielding drills and running for precautionary reasons, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Garrett had platelet-rich plasma and stem-cell injections over the offseason, so the Reds are taking it nice-and-slow at the beginning of camp. This shouldn't put him behind in his quest to win a roster spot, but he's in an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster on his own merits.