Abbott (2-4) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.

Abbott gave up a solo home run to Thairo Estrada in the first inning and an RBI single to Tyler Fitzgerald in the second. After that, Abbott was able to settle in to earn his first win in five starts. The two strikeouts were a season low, but he's walked just one batter over his last three outings combined, though he's also given up five homers in that span. The 24-year-old is now at a 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 43 innings across eight starts this season. Abbott is projected to make his next start on the road in Arizona.