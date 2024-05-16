Abbott came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

A second-inning solo shot by Christian Walker accounted for all the damage off the southpaw, but Brandon Pfaadt was equally effective for Arizona. The quality start was Abbott's third of the season, and he's given up more than two earned runs only once in nine outings to begin the campaign. He'll take a 3.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB through 50 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Padres.