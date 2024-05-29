Abbott (3-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Abbott held St. Louis to three runs through six innings, as he pitched into the seventh for a third straight start. However, Abbott would allow the first three batters to reach in the frame, punctuated by a Nolan Gorman homer, en route to an eventual 7-1 loss. The 24-year-old left-hander had held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 10 starts prior to Tuesday. Abbott's ERA rose to 3.29 with a 1.13 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB over 63 innings this year. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week in Colorado.