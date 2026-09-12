Abbott (6-11) took the loss Friday against the Brewers after allowing eight runs on nine hits over two innings. He didn't issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Abbott endured his shortest start of the season as Milwaukee overwhelmed him almost immediately. The left-hander surrendered two runs in the first before the Brewers erupted for six in the second, highlighted by three-run and two-run homers from Brice Turang and Jake Bauers, respectively. Abbott also allowed nine of the 14 batters he faced to reach safely. He's been trending in the wrong direction of late, and he's allowed at least seven earned runs in two of his last three outings. His ERA jumped to 4.84 following the disastrous outing, and he also owns a ballooned 6.39 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP since the All-Star break. Abbott is scheduled to make his next start against the Dodgers at home.