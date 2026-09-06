Abbott did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Abbott allowed a solo homer in the first inning but was solid through four frames before his start was shortened by a lengthy rain delay. The southpaw threw 40 of 58 pitches for strikes with six whiffs, an encouraging effort after he was tagged for seven runs by the Cubs in his Aug. 29 outing. He'll take a 4.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 120:70 K:BB across 152.1 innings this season into a road rematch with the Brewers next weekend.