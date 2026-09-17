Abbott did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and five walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Abbott did a good job limiting the damage, as he held Los Angeles to a lone run despite issuing five walks, matching a season high. The southpaw ultimately departed the game with two outs in the fifth inning, after he threw 98 pitches (just 52 for strikes). Notably, Abbott did not give up a home run in the contest -- he'd allowed seven long balls in his previous five outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.70 through 31 starts (159 innings) this year with a 1.47 WHIP and 125:75 K:BB. Abbott currently lines up for a road matchup in Atlanta his next time out.