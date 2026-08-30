Abbott (6-10) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out one.

Abbott was never quite able to get out of the gate Saturday, coughing up three runs in both the first and second innings. The seven runs allowed tied a season worst for the southpaw, who also matched his shortest outing of the year. He'll try to bounce back when he takes a career-worst 4.49 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 115:70 K:BB across 148.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the division-rival Brewers.