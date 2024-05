Abbott's next start will come Tuesday against St. Louis, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Abbott was initially scheduled to start Sunday against the Dodgers.

Abbott will have a full week between starts after tossing seven innings in back-to-back appearances. He'll also trade in a tough matchup with the Dodgers for a significantly easier opponent in the Cardinals. The 25-year-old has a 3-4 record but boasts a 2.68 ERA across 57 innings.