Abbott (5-6) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Abbott navigated around a stream of baserunners to keep the Brewers off the scoreboard for four frames, but he put himself in quick danger by walking the first two batters in the fifth. That came back to hurt him in a big way when Joey Ortiz hit a changeup for a three-run homer, accounting for all the runs Abbott surrendered in the outing. It was the southpaw's second straight start of five frames after he went at least six innings in four consecutive outings between May 15 and June 3. Abbott has fared decently well this season with a 3.42 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, though his 60:25 K:B over 79 frames doesn't help his fantasy stock.