Abbott (1-0) earned the win Saturday over the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

A rotator cuff strain delayed the start of Abbott's season, though the left-hander certainly appeared healthy Saturday, turning in a stellar effort against Pittsburgh. He held the Pirates to a lone single through four innings before Alexander Canario led off the fifth with a home run, the lone blemish on Abbott's line. The 25-year-old Abbott went 10-10 last season with a 3.72 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 114:52 K:BB across 138 innings. He's currently slated to face the Orioles on the road in his next start.