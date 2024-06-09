Abbott (5-5) earned the win over the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Abbott struggled a bit with his command in this one as he tied a season high with four walks, but he still managed to get through five innings to get the win. Abbott has now won four of his last six starts and has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 starts thus far. The 25-year-old lefty has been a key cog in the Reds' rotation this year, and he will take a 3.28 ERA into his start against the first-place Brewers next week.