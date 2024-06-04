Abbott (4-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over Colorado.

Abbott was charged with three runs through three frames but settled in to produce his fifth quality start of the year. Three of those quality starts have come over his last four appearances and he matched his season best by generating 13 whiffs Monday. He had struck out just 11 batters over his previous four outings but improved his season K:BB to 52:18. Abbott owns a 3.39 ERA on the year and a 3.50 ERA in six starts since the beginning of May. His next start in lined up to be at home against the Cubs.