Abbott (3-4) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres, allowing four hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Abbott's now gone seven innings in consecutive outings, allowing just one run on eight hits in that span. The southpaw has quietly put together a strong start to the season -- his ERA is down to 2.68 with a 1.09 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB across 10 starts (57 innings). Abbott will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.