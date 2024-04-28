Abbott (1-3) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to the Rangers.

Abbott struggled early, surrendering a pair of two-run home runs in the first inning, including an inside-the-park homer to Wyatt Langford, which gave the Rangers a 4-0 lead. The left-hander was able to settle down after the difficult first frame, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings to end his outing. Abbott entered Sunday having given up two or fewer runs in each of his five starts in 2024, but he'll now carry a 3.27 ERA into his next projected start Saturday at home versus the Orioles.