Abbott (1-1) allowed a run on four hits over seven innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over the White Sox.

Abbott coughed up a run in the third inning but otherwise had no trouble working through the White Sox. Friday's outing was his longest of the season to date and he dropped his ERA to 2.60 through 17.1 frames. He tossed 67 of 103 pitches for strikes, though just eight of those strikes were swings-and-misses. Abbott is currently lined up to face the Angels at home next week.