Abbott (1-2) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings.

Abbott was efficient for most of the afternoon, with the exception of the hanging four-seamers he left out over the plate for Cal Raleigh in the second inning, and Mitch Garver in the sixth, both of which would end up in the outfield stands. The young lefty hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his first four starts to open the season and actually fanned a season-high six batters Wednesday, though the two home runs he surrendered also marked a season high. Furthermore, Abbott has now gone at least six innings in each of his last two starts and still carries a clean 2.70 ERA following the loss.