Abbott (1-4) took the loss to the Orioles on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out eight without issuing a walk.

He retired eight straight batters at one point while showing great depth with his breaking pitches, but Jorge Mateo and Adley Rutschman touched him up for solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, and that was enough to send Abbott to his fourth loss in five decisions. The lefty has now allowed multiple homers in three of his last four outings, but he still has a highly respectable 3.32 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 38 innings this season. If Abbott can get the homer issue under control, he could take off, though that will be easier said than done as the weather heats up.