Abbott did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

After giving up a run in the opening frame, Abbott held the Phillies off the board through his next three innings, allowing just one baserunner. However, he lost the strike zone in the fifth, walking the first three batters to load the bases and ultimately forcing Abbott out of the game before he could qualify for the win. Still, it's been a nice start to the year for 24-year-old lefthander -- Abbott sports a 2.60 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB through his first five starts (27.2 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Rangers on the road Sunday in his next start.