Abbott dropped to 0-1 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Mets after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Abbott allowed one run each in the first (unearned), third and fourth innings, which turned out to be too much for the Reds to overcome. It was not a bad start for the young lefty but also not the type of start that will force the Reds to stick with him. With Nick Lodolo's (calf) return from the injured list looming after making his final rehab start on Sunday, Abbott could be at risk of losing his rotation spot if manager David Bell elects to stick with a five-man starting staff.