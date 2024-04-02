Abbott did not factor into the decision Monday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Abbott drew a difficult task in his first 2024 start facing the Phillies on the road but escaped relatively unscathed. He settled in and pitched 4.2 scoreless innings after allowing two runs in the first inning on an Alec Bohm double. However, the Reds lefty struggled to avoid contact on his fastball, generating just one whiff despite throwing it 44 times. Abbott is currently scheduled to face the Mets at home in his next start.