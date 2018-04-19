DeSclafani was scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday at extended spring training, marking his first bullpen session since straining his left oblique in early March, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It sounds as though DeSclafani has fully healed from the injury after remaining idle for more than a month, but the extended break will essentially force him to go through spring training all over again. DeSclafani will need to complete multiple bullpen sessions before gaining clearance to face hitters and then begin what will likely be a multi-start rehab assignment in the minors. If DeSclafani experiences no setbacks as he builds back up to a starter's workload, he could come off the 60-day disabled list when or shortly after he's first eligible to return May 28.