Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said DeSclafani will open the season on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

According to Helfand, Falvey adds that DeSclafani will have his injury assessed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister, after which the Twins should have a better idea on a treatment plan for the right-hander. DeSclafani had entered spring training as a frontrunner for a back-end spot in the Minnesota rotation, but he didn't make any Cactus League appearances while the Twins eased him back after his 2023 campaign was cut short by a right elbow flexor strain. DeSclafani was able to cover 1.2 innings in a minor-league spring training game over the weekend, but his forearm apparently didn't respond well. Though DeSclafani will be eligible to return from the IL around the middle of April, given the nature of his injury and his history of arm trouble, it wouldn't be surprising if he required a long-term absence, regardless of whether or not Meister recommends surgery. Louie Varland now looks to be the leading candidate to open the season as Minnesota's No.5 starter.